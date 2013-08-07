HONG KONG, August 7 Hong Kong shares suffered their worst day in five weeks on Wednesday, pulled down by a 4.1 percent loss for index heavyweight Tencent Holdings as investors took profits after a recent rally and remained cautious ahead of July China trade data.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.5 percent to its lowest close since July 22 at 21,588.84 points, while the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong dropped 2.1 percent. Both suffered their heaviest daily percentage loss since July 3.

China is set to release trade data on Thursday and consumer and producer price data on Friday, which may provide clues on the health of the world's second-largest economy.