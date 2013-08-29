HONG KONG Aug 29 Hong Kong shares rebounded from multi-week lows on Thursday, tracking gains in regional markets as fears of an imminent U.S.-led strike on Syria abated and some companies reported good earnings.

On Thursday, the Hang Seng Index ended up 0.8 percent at 21,704.78, while the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong rose 0.9 percent.

Shares in China Merchants Holdings (International) Co Ltd jumped 9.7 percent to nearly a three-month high after the company reported a 10.2 percent increase in its first-half net profit.