HONG KONG, Sept 5 Hong Kong shares closed at their highest in more than three months on Thursday, with the Chinese shipping sector leading strong gains in cyclical industries as a measure of freight cost surged to its highest in nearly two years.

The Hang Seng Index ended up 1.2 percent at 22,597.97 points, its highest closing level since May 28. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong climbed 1 percent.