HONG KONG Oct 4 Hong Kong shares finished the week on a lackluster note, as investors took profit on the outperforming Macau casino sector and telecom counters dropped on uncertainty about Chinese pricing policy.

The Hang Seng Index ended down 0.3 percent on Friday, at 23,138.5 points, and was also off 0.3 percent for the week. The China Enterprises Index ended flat for the day and up 0.2 percent for the week.

The indexes have corrected 1.5 and 2.3 percent, respectively, since Sept. 19, their peaks after rallying about 20 percent from June lows.

Friday's turnover was again subdued on rising fears the United States could default on its debt, with an Oct. 17 deadline near and a budget impasse dragging on.

Next week, a fresh batch of China economic data will be another focus. Mainland markets will reopen on Tuesday after a week-long holiday.