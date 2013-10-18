HONG KONG Oct 18 Hong Kong shares eked out gains on the week, thanks to a solid advance on Friday buoyed by China data and strength in the Macau casino sector after Sands China posted robust quarterly results.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 1.1 percent for the day at 23,340.1 points, while the China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong climbed 0.7 percent.

On the week, the indexes rose 0.5 and 0.6 percent, respectively.

China's economy grew 7.8 percent in the third quarter, its fastest pace this year and in line with expectations. Still, the country's statistics bureau said that growth showed signs of slowing in September.

For the third quarter, Sands China reported a 62 percent surge from a year earlier for adjusted earnings before interest, tax and amortization expenses. Its shares ended 9 percent up at a record closing high.