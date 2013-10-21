HONG KONG Oct 21 Hong Kong shares posted modest gains on Monday as strength in Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings offset weakness in Hutchison Whampoa after it scrapped plans to sell its supermarket business.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.4 percent at 23,438.2 points, while the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong rose 0.2 percent.

Both indexes had touched their highest levels in a month in early trade, helped by strong gains for mainland indexes on encouraging signals from Chinese officials.