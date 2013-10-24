HONG KONG Oct 24 Hong Kong shares sank to their lowest close since early September on Thursday, with Chinese growth-sensitive counters rattled by tightening fears after short-term money rates again spiked.

This came after China's central bank refrained from injecting funds via open market operations for a third-straight session and as Beijing stepped up efforts to counter surging property prices in the capital.

The Hang Seng Index ended down 0.7 percent at 22,835.8 points, its lowest close since Sept. 9. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong dropped 1.3 percent.