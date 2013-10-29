SHANGHAI Oct 29 Hong Kong shares gained on Tuesday, thanks to a lift from banking shares after China's central bank injected cash into the country's interbank market.

The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong rose 0.2 percent to 22,846.5. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong climbed 1.3 percent, mainly due to gains by Chinese banks listed in the city.

The People's Bank of China, easing worries about a possible credit squeeze in the mainland, injected 13 billion yuan ($2.14 billion) into the interbank market. This was the first time it conducted open market operations since Oct. 15.

Bank stocks were also buoyed by data on Monday showing that year-on-year growth of total assets at mid-sized Chinese banks exceeded growth of liabilities in September for the first time in 2013. That implies an increase in shareholders' equity at these banks.