HONG KONG Oct 30 Hong Kong shares had their best day in more than eight weeks on Wednesday, led upwards by Chinese energy and utilities counters that reported good earnings.

The Hang Seng Index finished up 2.00 percent at 23,304.02 points, while the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong climbed 2.41 percent.

This was their third straight daily gain after closing on Friday at their lowest since early September.

The HSI rose 2.04 percent on Sept. 2.