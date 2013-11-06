UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
HONG KONG Nov 6 Hong Kong shares struggled on Wednesday with many investors staying on the sidelines ahead of a fresh batch of Chinese macroeconomic data due from Friday and a key Communist Party policy meeting that will start this weekend.
The Hang Seng Index ended flat at 23,036.9 points, while the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong slipped 0.7 percent.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts