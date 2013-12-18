Dec 18 Hong Kong shares had their best day in two weeks on Wednesday, with gains in financials and property companies partly countering worries the U.S. Federal Reserve may start tapering monetary stimulus.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.3 percent at 23,143.82, while the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong rose 0.6 percent. Both posted their biggest daily percentage gain since Dec. 2.

A statement following the Fed's policy-setting meeting is expected before Asian markets open on Thursday. Markets are waiting to see when the U.S. central bank will start reducing its $85 billion-a-month bond-buying programme.