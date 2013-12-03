HONG KONG Dec 3 Hong Kong shares relinquished their highest levels in more than 31 months on Thursday, as investors took profits on a Chinese financial sector that had been boosted a day earlier by signs that China could resume initial public listings next year.

The Hang Seng Index, which had closed on Monday at its highest since late April 2011, ended down 0.5 percent at 23,910.5 points. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong fell 0.9 percent.