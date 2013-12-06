HONG KONG Dec 6 Hong Kong shares ended slightly up on Friday, trimming weekly losses, led by Chinese Internet giant Tencent Holdings ahead of economic data from the United States and China this weekend.

The Hang Seng Index finished up 0.1 percent at 23,743.1 points in volatile trade, while the China Enterprises Index of the top offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong slipped 0.2 percent. On the week, they each shed 0.6 percent.

Both had bounced off the day's lows in below average turnover ahead of U.S. jobs data later in the day that could make or break the case for an imminent scaling back in the Federal Reserve's monetary stimulus.

Tencent Holdings spiked 2.3 percent to a record high as investors rotated back to counters this week that had underperformed since Beijing unveiled a bold reform agenda in mid-November.

Beijing is due to release November trade data on Sunday, with money supply, loan growth and total social financing data due Dec. 8-15. Monthly inflation data is expected on Monday, while those for urban investment, industrial output and retails sales are due on Tuesday.

China's leaders will also convene for an annual economic work conference next week where they will set economic growth targets and policy priorities for 2014. Separate planning conferences for urbanisation and agriculture are also reportedly being held.