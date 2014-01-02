UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
HONG KONG Jan 2 Hong Kong shares eked out a slight gain on Thursday, in spite of falls by Chinese financial and energy firms after China's official and private manufacturing surveys both signalled slower growth in the world's second-largest economy.
The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.1 percent at 23,340.05 points, while the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong fell 1 percent to its lowest since Dec. 23.
In Hong Kong, China Coal Energy Co Ltd tumbled 4.1 percent to a four-month low. China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd shed 2.3 percent, its worst day in three weeks.
The final HSBC/Markit manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) slipped to a three-month low at 50.5 in December from November's 50.8, while the official December figure dipped to a four-month low at 51.0.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts