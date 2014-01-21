HONG KONG Jan 21 Chinese shares listed in Hong
Kong posted their biggest gain in two months on Tuesday, led by
financials as cash rates eased in the mainland after the Chinese
central bank offered emergency funds to ease the latest cash
squeeze.
The China Enterprises Index of the top offshore
Chinese listings in Hong Kong finished up 1.8 percent in its
biggest daily gain since Nov. 18. Gains on Tuesday came after
the H-share index closed on Monday at its lowest since Aug. 30.
The Hang Seng Index ended up 0.5 percent at 23,033.1
points.
China's money market rates fell sharply on Tuesday after the
People's Bank of China dumped more than 255 billion yuan ($42
billion) into the financial system, easing concerns that another
credit crunch was underway less than a month after a late
December squeeze.
CNOOC Ltd shares dived 6.3 percent in its biggest
one-day loss since October 2011 after the Chinese oil giant said
it is aiming for an increase in output of up to 4.3 percent this
year, excluding contributions from acquisition Nexen. The
forecast was well below its average annual growth target for
2011-2015.
CNOOC shares were further hit by a downgrade from "buy" to
"neutral" from Credit Suisse analysts, who also upgraded China
Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) Corp, sending Sinopec
H-shares up 4.1 percent.
Termbray Petro-king Oilfield Services tumbled 8.5
percent after announcing weaker-than-expected fourth quarter
operation numbers, taking rival Anton Oilfield's
shares down 5.7 percent.