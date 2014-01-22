UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HONG KONG Jan 22 Chinese shares listed in Hong Kong closed at a three-week high on Wednesday as a resurgent mainland market spurred more short covering in Chinese growth-sensitive counters after the central bank pledged to ensure stability in the money markets.
The China Enterprises Index of the leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong finished up 1.1 percent at 10,326.7 points, its highest close since Jan. 3.
The Hang Seng Index underperformed, ending up 0.2 percent at 23,082.3 points.
The Macau casino sector was a big drag after JP Morgan downgraded the sector, with Galaxy Entertainment tumbling 5.5 percent and Sands China sinking more than 4 percent.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources