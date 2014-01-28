HONG KONG Jan 28 Hong Kong shares stayed at five-month lows on Tuesday as turnover sagged with investors still jittery after a selloff and before key central bank meetings in the United States and Turkey.

The Hang Seng Index ended down 0.1 percent at 21,960.6 points, while the China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong slipped 0.3 percent. Both closed at their lowest since August.

Turnover dropped nearly 20 percent from Monday.

The Chinese banking sector broadly rebounded, buoyed by a cash injection by the central bank and after China Credit Trust staved off a possible product default. Shares of Apple Inc suppliers tanked after the company reported lower-than-expected holiday iPhone sales and a weak revenue forecast.