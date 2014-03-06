HONG KONG, March 6 Hong Kong shares rebounded on Thursday, helped by a reversal of losses in the Chinese property sector as investors rushed to cover short positions after mainland-listed developers outperformed a listless market.

The Hang Seng Index, which slipped 0.3 percent on Wednesday, finished up 0.6 percent at 22,703 points. The China Enterprises Index of the leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong rose 0.1 percent.