HONG KONG, March 11 Hong Kong shares lingered at a one-month low on Tuesday, in spite of Chinese snack maker Want Want jumping 4.6 percent after posting at midday full-year 2013 net profit that was broadly in line with expectations.

The Hang Seng Index finished flat at 22,269.6 after having closed on Monday at its lowest since Feb. 13. The China Enterprises Index of the leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong slipped 0.2 percent.