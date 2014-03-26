UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HONG KONG, March 26 Hong Kong shares closed at a two-week high on Wednesday, buoyed by financial counters and strong gains from dairy giant China Mengniu on its earnings results.
The Hang Seng Index ended up 0.7 percent at 21,887.75, its highest close since March 12.
The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong closed up 1.6 percent.
Shares in Agricultural Bank of China rose 3.4 percent as investors took comfort in its declining level of non-performing loans (NPLs) and an increase in net interest margins.
China's largest supplier of dairy produce China Mengniu Dairy gained 8.6 percent, its best day since May 2013, after the firm reported better-than-expected profit for last year. (Reporting by Alice Woodhouse; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources