SHANGHAI, March 31 Hong Kong shares finished up 0.4 percent on Monday as casino operators gained ahead of the release of monthly Macau gambling revenue data, while China Construction Bank climbed on forecast-beating results.

The Hang Seng Index closed at 22,151.06 points. The China Enterprises Index of the leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong rose 0.7 percent.

For the January-March quarter, the Hang Seng Index gained 0.4 percent, while the China Enterprises Index lost 6.9 percent.

Among casino operators, Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd rose 2.3 percent and SJM Holdings Ltd gained 2.4 percent.

China Construction Bank Corp (CCB) also helped lift the Hang Seng, gaining 1.3 percent after its profits for the final three months of 2013 beat analysts' expectations.

But Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co Ltd tumbled 4.9 percent after the construction equipment maker reported a 48 percent drop in 2013 earnings.

CNOOC Ltd slid 5.4 percent after China's top offshore oil producer missed analysts' forecasts with an 11 percent drop in 2013 net profit. (Reporting By Natalie Thomas; Editing by Chris Gallagher)