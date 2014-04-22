BEIJING, April 22 Hong Kong shares edged lower on Tuesday, dragged down by losses in China Resources Power after Chinese authorities said they were probing the head of its parent group for corruption.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.1 percent at 22,730.68. The China Enterprises Index of the leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong ended down 0.5 percent.

Weak earnings were the main drag on H-shares, with Great Wall Motor Co Ltd shedding 6.3 percent after a steep decline in first-quarter earnings growth.

Air China Ltd shares lost 6.4 percent as the company braced itself for a 55-65 percent decline in first-quarter profits.

Shares in state-owned energy giant China Resources Power tumbled 9.6 percent following an investigation into corruption, and shares in its subsidiaries were also down.

Losses in these energy shares countered a rally in China Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec) which ended up 3.4 percent on reports of increased shale gas production.

(Reporting by Natalie Thomas; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)