HONG KONG May 19 Hong Kong H-shares finished lower on Monday, as Chinese bank stocks slide in line with those on the mainland in the wake of stiffer regulation of interbank lending and weak economic data.

The Hang Seng Index closed flat at 22,704.50. The China Enterprises Index of the leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong was off 0.4 percent.

Helping the Hang Seng were non-Chinese financials. HSBC Holdings as up 0.8 percent.

Weakness in consumer staples was a drag on Hong Kong's main index, with Belle International Holdings Ltd down 3.2 percent.

Want Want China Holdings Ltd was down another 1.3 percent after shedding 6.4 percent on Friday, while food-and-beverage competitor Tingyi gained 0.5 percent after it reported a 22.4 percent rise in first-quarter net profit.

China Travel International Investment Hong Kong Ltd shed 1.9 percent after its chairman was put under investigation as part of a corruption probe. (Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Richard Borsuk)