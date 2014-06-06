HONG KONG, June 6 Hong Kong's main share index snapped a three-week winning streak on Friday, dragged down by China's state banks and a weaker Macau gaming sector.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.7 percent at 22,951.00 points. The China Enterprises Index of the leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong was off 0.2 percent. Both swung between negative and positive territory during the session.

On the week, the Hang Seng Index lost 0.6 percent. The H-share index fared better, up 0.9 percent in its fourth straight weekly gain.

The Macau gaming sector was broadly lower, with Wynn Macau and MGM China Holdings both down more than 2 percent. The shares have been hit by losses since revenue data from earlier this week came in weaker than expected.

Guangzhou Automobile Group was the top HSCE percentage gainer, jumping 4.9 percent to close at its highest in 1-1/2 months. The carmaker said late on Thursday it posted a 27.3 percent spurt in car sales in May from a year earlier.

Markets are bracing for the U.S. payrolls report due later Friday and a slew of China economic data for May. Trade is due on Sunday, inflation on Tuesday, and urban investment, industrial output and retail sales next Friday. Monthly money supply and loan growth data is expected between June 10 and 15. (Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)