HONG KONG, June 9 Hong Kong shares snapped a three-day losing streak on Monday after U.S. jobs and China export data bolstered the view that the global economy is improving.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.7 percent at 23,117.47 points. The China Enterprises Index of the leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong added 0.6 percent.

Hong Kong property firms outperformed, buoyed by the hopes for improving house sales in the second half of the year. Henderson Land Development climbed 2.3 percent, while Cheung Kong Holdings rose 1.0 percent.

But a weaker Macau gaming sector capped gains. Sands China and Galaxy Entertainment Group, the two casino stocks on the Hang Seng, each sank more than 2.4 percent.

The biggest percentage loser on the H-share index was Great Wall Motor, which tumbled more than 6 percent after May sales released late on Friday showed a decline of 15.7 percent from a year earlier.

