HONG KONG, June 20 Hong Kong shares snapped a four-day losing steak, as the beaten-down Macau gambling sector rebounded, but still suffered a loss for the week.

The Hang Seng Index inched up 0.1 percent at 23,194.06 points, leaving it down 0.5 percent this week.

The China Enterprises Index of the leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong gained 0.4 percent, but had its 5-week winning streak ended with a 1.2 percent drop for the week.

Macau casinos were the biggest boosts to the benchmark index. Sands China rose 2.3 percent and Galaxy Entertainment Group gained 1.8 percent.

