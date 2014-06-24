HONG KONG, June 24 Hong Kong shares on Tuesday recovered a bit of the ground lost the previous day when the index had its biggest fall in more than three months, although gains were limited by weaker Chinese gas and oil firms.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.3 percent at 22,880.64 points. The China Enterprises Index of the leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong gained 0.5 percent.

Chinese state energy firms listed in Hong Kong were broadly down amid an anti-graft campaign targetting the sector. Late on Monday, China formally charged a former head of the country's energy regulator with corruption.

Biggest index drags CNOOC shed 1.5 percent to a two-week low, while China Petroleum & Chemical Corp slipped 0.8 percent.

PetroChina lost 0.4 percent, further hurt by a report last week by the state auditor on irregularity found at its parent China National Petroleum Corp.

Leading H-share gains was electric car maker BYD, up 4.3 percent to its highest since April 25, after a Shanghai Securities News report said a tax exemption for green cars should be finalised in July. (Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by)