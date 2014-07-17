HONG KONG, July 17 Hong Kong's benchmark index ended flat on Thursday, dampened by a weak Macau gaming sector and a retreat by Internet giant Tencent.

The Hang Seng Index ended a tick lower at 23,520.87 points, after three days of gains. The China Enterprises Index of the leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong was down 0.1 percent.

The biggest drag, Tencent, ended a three-day rally with a drop of 0.6 percent.

Shares of Macau casino Sands China fell 1.2 percent after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings. Sector rival Galaxy Entertainment Group also lost 1.2 percent.

Kunlun Energy jumped 7.4 percent to its highest since April 7, buoyed by media reports that its parent company - China National Petroleum Corp - is considering injecting more gas assets into Kunlun to deal with private-sector competition. Thursday was also its best day since December 2011. (Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)