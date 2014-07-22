HONG KONG, July 22 Hong Kong's benchmark index jumped to its highest in nearly 7-1/2 months on Tuesday, helped by stronger Chinese markets on the mainland and recent fund inflows which pushed up the territory's blue-chip stocks.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.7 percent to 23,782.11 points, its highest since Dec. 9. The China Enterprises Index of the leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong climbed 2.4 percent to close at its highest since Jan. 2.

Gains were seen across the board. Index heavyweights HSBC Holdings PLC added 1.3 percent and insurer AIA 3.3 percent.

Tencent Holdings spiked 2.1 percent, partly lifted by peer Baidu's record high close in New York.

Leading boosts on the H-share index were China's two oil giants. PetroChina rose 3.2 percent, while China Petroleum & Chemical Corp put on 3.6 percent. (Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)