Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
HONG KONG Aug 12 Hong Kong's benchmark share index reversed midday losses and finished higher on Tuesday, as strength in two leading technology firms outweighed weakness among financial stocks.
The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.2 percent at 24,689.41 points. The China Enterprises Index of the leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong also rose 0.2 percent.
Tencent Holdings gained 0.8 percent ahead of its first-half earnings on Wednesday. Lenovo Group climbed 3.6 percent to a more than 14-year high before announcement of its April-June results due on Thursday.
Most Chinese insurers suffered losses after posting solid gains on Monday. Ping An Insurance Group Co of China fell 0.8 percent and China Pacific Insurance Group lost 1.2 percent. (Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)