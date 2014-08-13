HONG KONG Aug 13 Hong Kong's benchmark share index finished at its highest in more than 3-1/2 years on Wednesday, rebounding from midday losses rooted in weak data that sparked worry about the sustainability of China's economic recovery.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.8 percent at 24,890.34 points, while the China Enterprises Index of the leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong rose 1.2 percent.

A third straight winning session pushed the H-index to an 8-month high.

Instant noodle maker Tingyi Cayman Islands Holding led gains on the Hang Seng with a rise of 3.4 percent. Sector rival Uni-President China Holdings rose 2.9 percent to a near 5-month high.

Hong Kong carrier Cathay Pacific Airways shed 1.7 percent despite posting first-half net profit that beat analyst estimates. (Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Richard Borsuk)