SHANGHAI Aug 19 Hong Kong shares ended at more than six-year highs on Tuesday, in a catch-up to strong global markets and buoyed by strength in property companies.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.7 percent to 25,122.95 points, while the China Enterprises Index of the leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong edged up 0.3 percent.

"Recently looking at the U.S and Europe markets, we have been lagging behind other markets for some time because of the weakness of the Asian market," said Alex Wong, a director at Ample Finance Group.

The property and construction sector performed strongly on Tuesday, with China Resources Land Ltd jumping 7.6 percent, and Wheelock and Co Ltd rising 4.1 percent. (Reporting by Chen Yixin and the Shanghai Newsroom)