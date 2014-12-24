HONG KONG Dec 24 Hong Kong shares finished marginally higher on Wednesday in a short trading session, as the stock exchange closed early for the Christmas holiday and will not reopen until Monday.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.1 percent, to 23,349.34, while the China Enterprises Index lost 1.0 percent, to 11,558.02 points.

Among the most actively traded stocks on Hong Kong's main board were ICBC, down 1.3 percent to HK$5.46 CCT Land , unchanged at HK$0.02 and Bank of China, down 0.7 percent to HK$4.21.

Chinese investment flowing from Shanghai into Hong Kong through the mutual market access pilot programme took up 0.28 billion yuan of the 10.5 billion yuan daily quota.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 0.7 billion shares.