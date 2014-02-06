Feb 6 Strong gains for casino and energy stocks helped Hong Kong shares rise on Thursday from their lowest level in almost seven months as investors awaited the reopening of China markets after a long holiday.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.7 percent at 21,423.1 points after closing on Wednesday at its lowest since July 10. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong also rose 0.7 percent.

The Macau casino sector rebounded a day after weak monthly revenue data triggered a selloff. Galaxy Entertainment surged 7.5 percent in its best day since November 2012, while Sands China jumped 11 percent, its biggest daily percentage gain since October 2011.

China's stock markets, closed since Jan. 31 for Lunar New Year holidays, will reopen on Friday.