* HSI up 1.6 pct, HSCE up 2.4 pct
* Resources-related stocks strong after Fed comment
* Investors hedging against FX weakness - analyst
* Chinese banks strong ahead of data next week
* Li Ning hits highest in more than four months
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Jan 26 Hong Kong shares started
the Year of the Dragon stronger on Thursday, lifted by fresh
buying in financial and commodities-related stocks and
outperforming Asian peers on pent-up demand after a three-day
Lunar New Year holiday.
The Hang Seng Index stretched a winning streak into a
fifth day, rising 1.6 percent, while the China Enterprises Index
of the top mainland listings in Hong Kong were relative
outperformers, gaining 2.4 percent.
Turnover on the Hong Kong bourse was, however, at the lowest
in five sessions, with mainland markets shut for the week and
only resuming trade on Monday.
The MSCI index of Asian stocks excluding Japan rose to a
three-month high in intraday trading on expectation of more
inflows into the region after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it
is ready to support the economy with additional stimulus.
"There looks to be some fresh buying into
commodities-related stocks, but it isn't quite risk on," said
Jackson Wong, vice-president for equity sales at Tanrich
Securities, suggesting that investors are still cautious.
"Commodities are seen as a hedge against any weakness in
(the dollar), especially after Bernanke's statement last night,"
Wong added.
Jiangxi Copper rose 4.5 percent. Zijin Mining Co
Ltd, China's largest goldminer, jumped 5.6 percent in
twice its 30-day average volume, tracking gold prices that hit
the highest in more than a month.
The Hang Seng, which ended at 20,439.14 will face resistance
between 20,975-21,017, the highs reached in September and August
last year respectively. The 21,017 level is also the bottom of a
gap that opened up between Aug. 4 and 5.
Chinese banks may get a boost from manufacturing surveys on
the mainland economy for January due to be released next week,
which may point to sluggish activity, strengthening expectations
for monetary policy easing.
The biggest Chinese banks were the top boosts on the Hang
Seng Index on Thursday. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
(ICBC) gained 3.2 percent, while China Construction
Bank (CCB) gained 2 percent.
SPORTWEAR MAKER LI NING SOARS
Li Ning Co Ltd surged 11.7 percent in almost eight
times its 30-day average volume, extending strong gains after
U.S. private equity fund TPG Capital and Singapore
sovereign fund Government of Singapore Investment Corp Pte Ltd
announced on Friday that they would invest about $115
million through convertible bonds.
This is seen giving much needed capital to a company whose
stock fell more than 60 percent last year.
Li Ning is trading at a 43.7 percent discount to its
historical forward 12-month earnings and a 74 percent discount
from its historical forward price-to-book multiple, according to
Thomson Reuters StarMine.
"Margin squeeze has been worse than expected, but in any
case, the market was anticipating that 2011 would be a year of
restructuring," CCB International analysts said in a report last
Friday.
They reiterated their neutral rating on the Chinese
sportwear maker despite expecting TPG to bring about positive
changes to its long term operations and corporate governance.
(Editing by Ramya Venugopal)