HONG KONG, Sept 25 Hong Kong shares skidded to their lowest close in more than 9 weeks on Thursday, fuelled by selling on concerns over unrest in the territory as pro-democracy activists prepare for a major protest in their "Occupy Central" campaign on Oct. 1.

The Hang Seng Index ended down 0.6 percent at 23,768.13 points, the weakest close since July 21. The China Enterprises Index of the leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong fell 0.7 percent.

Gaming stocks led the slide with Galaxy Entertainment falling 3.5 percent and Sands China down nearly three percent on anticipation of a drop in Macau gaming revenue in September.

Macau's casino junket operators are feeling the squeeze as China's anti-corruption drive has blown a hole in the world's biggest gambling hub. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Jacqueline Wong)