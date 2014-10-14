SHANGHAI Oct 14 Hong Kong shares ended slightly lower on Tuesday, erasing early gains as worries about cooling global growth continued to weigh on equity markets.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.4 percent at 23,047.97 points, while the China Enterprises Index of the leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong fell 0.3 percent.

The market rallied in the morning after Hong Kong police moved to dismantle barriers erected by pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong. Hong Kong markets have slid in the run-up to and during the protests, which began in early October.

But investor sentiment suffered after major U.S. markets dropped more than 1 percent overnight, with the S&P 500 posting its worst three-day slide since late 2011 and closing below a key technical support level. (Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)