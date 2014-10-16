SHANGHAI Oct 16 Hong Kong shares finished lower on Thursday on worries over slowing global growth prompted by a slew of weak U.S. economic data, but losses were limited by a more positive outlook on China.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 1.0 percent at 22,900.94 points, with the China Enterprises Index of the leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong also down 1.0 percent.

Some analysts said better-than-expected money supply and lending data from the mainland as well as the approaching announcement of the Shanghai-Hong Kong stock connector launch date dampened the negative impact of weaker overseas markets.

Chinese sportswear maker Anta posted its biggest single-day drop of 10.9 percent after major shareholders planned to seek HK$1.14 billion ($146.96 million) worth of existing shares.

