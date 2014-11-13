SHANGHAI, Nov 13 - Hong Kong shares rose on Thursday, lifted by consumer and casino shares and buttressed by financials.

The HSI index rose 81.76 points, or 0.34 percent, to 24,019.94, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 71.15 points, or 0.66 percent, to 10,800.91.

Among the most active stocks in Hong Kong were Bank Of China , up 0.52 percent to HK$3.86 per share; CCT Land Holdings Ltd, unchanged at HK$0.01 per share and Icube Technology Holdings Ltd, down 9.15 percent to HK$0.13 per share.

Total volume of shares traded in Hong Kong was 83,934 million shares.