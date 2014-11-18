SHANGHAI Nov 18 Hong Kong shares fell again on Tuesday, as investors took profits from the landmark Shanghai-Hong Kong stock connect scheme.

The Hang Seng Index unofficially closed down 1.1 percent, at 23,529.17 points. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index fell 1.2 percent, to 10,426.11 points.

Analysts said the market was focusing on fundamentals again after the excitement the previous day for the launch of the cross-border scheme. On Monday, though, the Hang Seng fell 1.2 percent.

Tuesday's top loser was Li & Fung, which slid more than 3.5 percent. Other losers included financials, which had risen on speculative buying ahead of the trading scheme's debut. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)