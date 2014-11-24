UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SHANGHAI, March 27 Hong Kong shares rose sharply on Monday after China's central bank caught markets off-guard by cutting benchmark lending rates on Friday to shore up the cooling economy.
Gains in property and brokerage stocks led benchmark indexes in Hong Kong and mainland China higher as investors anticipated a cut in mortgage rates.
The HSI index rose 1.9 percent - its biggest percentage change since Sept. 3 - to close at 23,893.14 points.
The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 3.8 percent, to 10,842.83 points. (Editing by Richard Borsuk)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts