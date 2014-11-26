Nov 26 Hong Kong shares produced a solid rise on Wednesday following a rally in mainland markets.

The financial sector led gains, letting the market shrug off the negative impact on energy majors from falling world oil prices.

The Hang Seng index rose 1.1 percent, to 24,111.98, while the China Enterprises Index gained 2.5 percent, to 11,051.35 points.

Among the most actively traded stocks on Hong Kong's main board were CCT Land, down 4.17 percent to HK$0.02; Semiconductor Manufacturing International, down 4.82 percent to HK$0.79 and Bank Of China, up 2.37 percent to HK$3.89.

Chinese investment flowing from Shanghai into Hong Kong through the mutual market access pilot programme was poor, taking up only 0.1 billion yuan of the 10.5 billion yuan ($1.71 billion) daily quota.

Total trading volume in Hong Kong was 139.5 billion shares. ($1 = 6.1340 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by SHANGHAI Newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk)