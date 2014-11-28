(Corrects fourth paragraph to show flow from Shanghai to Hong Kong took up 0.29 billion yuan, not 2.79 billion)

HONG KONG Nov 28 Hong Kong shares finished down on Friday, shrugging off a massive rally in mainland shares as rumours swirled about the launch of deposit insurance regulations for mainland banks.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.1 percent, to 23,987.45, while the China Enterprises Index gained 1.2 percent, to 11,145.39 points.

Among the most actively traded stocks on Hong Kong's main board were CCT Land Holdings, unchanged at HK$0.02 South East Group, up 28.4 percent to HK$0.29 and Bank Of China, up 3.6 percent to HK$4.00.

Chinese investment flowing from Shanghai into Hong Kong through the mutual market access pilot programme took up 0.29 billion yuan of the 10.5 billion yuan daily quota.

Total trading volume in Hong Kong was 146.2 billion shares.

