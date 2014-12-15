UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HONG KONG Dec 15 Hong Kong shares finished down on Monday despite a late afternoon rally on mainland indexes, as Hong Kong investors sold off China-related financials and real estate names.
The Hang Seng index fell 1.0 percent, to 23,027.85, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.2 percent, to 11,212.65 points.
Among the most actively traded stocks on Hong Kong's main board were CCT Land, up 5.9 percent to HK$0.02, Wai Yuen Tong Medicine Holdings, down 15.6 percent to HK$0.10 and Renhe Commercial Holdings, unchanged at HK$0.03.
Chinese investment flowing from Shanghai into Hong Kong through the mutual market access pilot programme remained tepid, taking up only 0.2 billion yuan of the 10.5 billion yuan daily quota.
Total trading volume of companies included in the the HSI index was 1.7 billion shares.
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources