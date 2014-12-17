HONG KONG Dec 17 Hong Kong's main share index finished down slightly on Wednesday as a rally in financial firms failed to offset slumping service and information technology shares.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.4 percent, to 22,585.84 points, while the China Enterprises Index gained 1.2 percent, to 11,269.43 points.

Among the most actively traded stocks on Hong Kong's main board were AVIC International Holding HK Ltd, down 3.0 percent at HK$0.65, CCT Land Holdings Ltd, unchanged at HK$0.02 and Bank Of China, up 2.7 percent at HK$4.14.

Chinese investment flowing from Shanghai into Hong Kong through the mutual market access pilot programme took up 0.33 billion yuan ($53.3 million) of the 10.5 billion yuan daily quota.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 2.6 billion shares.

($1 = 6.1947 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Jake Spring and Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)