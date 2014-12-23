HONG KONG Dec 23 Hong Kong shares edged down on Tuesday, erasing gains from the morning session, dragged down by the financial sector.

Analysts said the Hong Kong market's fall largely stemmed from tumbles on mainland markets, which had their worst day in two weeks. The Shanghai Composite index lost 3 percent.

Turnover was low ahead of the holiday season.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.3 percent, to 23,333.69 points, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.6 percent, to 11,677.74 points.

Among the most actively traded stocks on Hong Kong's main board were CGN Power Co Ltd, up 1.2 percent at HK$3.51 Bank Of China, down 2.1 percent at HK$4.24 and AVIC International Holding HK Ltd, up 21.0 percent at HK$0.75.

Chinese investment flowing from Shanghai into Hong Kong through the mutual market access pilot programme took up 0.52 billion yuan ($83.58 million) of the 10.5 billion yuan daily quota.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 1.8 billion shares. ($1 = 6.2219 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk)