Jan 5 Hong Kong shares fell on Monday, in line with most regional markets, as some China-related shares shed gains rooted in a rally on mainland markets rallies and ended lower.

Mainland stocks surged to their highest close in five years on Monday with both Shanghai Composite Index and China CSI300 Index rising more than 3 percent.

But the Hang Seng index fell 0.6 percent, to 23,721.32 points, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.3 percent, to 12,206.71 points.

Among the most actively traded stocks on Hong Kong's main board were ICBC, up 0.5 percent at HK$5.80, Bank Of China, up 0.2 percent at HK$4.44 and Renhe Commercial Holdings Co Ltd, up 16.4 percent at HK$0.39.

Chinese investment flowing from Shanghai into Hong Kong through the mutual market access pilot programme took up 1.73 billion yuan ($278.30 million) of the 10.5 billion yuan daily quota.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 2.6 billion shares. ($1 = 6.2164 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk)