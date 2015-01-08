Jan 8 Hong Kong shares roses for a second day on Thursday, helped by a rebound on U.S. markets and expectations of further monetary easing in Europe.

Tumbles on mainland markets had some impact on Hong Kong-listings of China stocks, but the Hang Seng China Enterprises index, which fell 1.8 percent on Wednesday, still rose.

The Hang Seng index climbed 0.7 percent, to 23,835.53 points, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.3 percent, to 12,023.75 points.

Among the most actively traded stocks on Hong Kong's main board were Unity Investment Holdings Ltd, down 15.4 percent at HK$0.04, Bank Of China, down 0.5 percent at HK$4.43 and Heng Fai Enterprises Ltd, down 40.0 percent at HK$0.17.

Chinese investment flowing from Shanghai into Hong Kong through the mutual market access pilot programme took up 0.64 billion yuan ($102.98 million) of the 10.5 billion yuan daily quota.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 2.0 billion shares. ($1 = 6.2150 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk)