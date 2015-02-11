Feb 11 Hong Kong shares finished lower on Wednesday, weighed down by banking stocks as investors worried about the health of China's economy.

There was muted response in Hong Kong for the People's Bank of China's pledge late on Tuesday to fight any downturn in the world's second-largest economy.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.9 percent, to 24,315.02, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.4 percent, to 11,651.01 points.

Among the most actively traded stocks on Hong Kong's main board were ICBC, down 0.9 percent to HK$5.51 China Construction Bank, down 1.0 percent to HK$6.23 and Chaoda Modern Agriculture, down 5.2 percent to HK$0.37.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 1.3 billion shares. (Reported by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard Borsuk)