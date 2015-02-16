HONG KONG Feb 16 Hong Kong's main stock index closed up for the third straight session on Monday, following gains in the world's major markets, with property stocks leading the rise.

The Hong Kong market also took cues from rebounding mainland stocks, which recorded a six-day winning streak on expectations of further monetary easing in the wake of last week's largely-disappointing economic data.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.2 percent, to 24,726.53, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.1 percent to 11,934.57 points.

Among the most actively traded stocks on Hong Kong's main board were Crocodile, up 83.3 percent to HK$0.99 ARTINI, up 13.5 percent to HK$0.14 and Shanghai Zendai , up 1.4 percent to HK$0.22.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 1.0 billion shares. (Reported by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Richard Borsuk)